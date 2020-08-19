According to Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com, Namestnikov isn't on the ice for pregame warmups, indicating he won't be in the lineup for Wednesday's Game 5.

Namestnikov will miss a third straight game Wednesday and remains without a timetable for his return to action. The 27-year-old forward has potted one goal while averaging 11:09 of ice time in five contests this postseason.