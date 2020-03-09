Avalanche's Vladislav Namestnikov: Reaches 30-point plateau
Namestnikov scored a goal, dished an assist, served up three hits and went plus-2 in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.
Namestnikov and linemates Nathan MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog combined for eight points in the game. The 27-year-old Namestnikov is up to 30 points in 61 outings this year -- five of those points have come in seven games with the Avalanche after he was traded from the Senators. The Russian is seeing top-line minutes right now, which makes him a solid addition to fantasy squads.
