Namestnikov collected two goals on three shots Friday in a 5-4 overtime loss to Dallas in Game 7. He also dished out a pair of hits.

Namestnikov got Colorado on the board less than four minutes into the opening period, deflecting an Ian Cole point shot. He added his second of the night late in the third period, giving the Avalanche a short-lived 4-3 lead. Namestnikov got off to a slow start offensively in the playoffs and missed three games in the first round due to injury, but he finished well with three goals and an assist in his final four games.