Aamodt (undisclosed) will miss the beginning of the Avalanche's training camp Thursday, Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports reports.

Aamodt had 18 points in 52 games with AHL Colorado last season. The 25-year-old defenseman would have had a tough time making the Avalanche's roster out of camp anyway, and he'll likely be back with the farm team once he's healthy.