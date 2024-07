Aamodt inked a one-year, two-way contract with Colorado on Tuesday.

Aamodt has spent the last two seasons playing with AHL Colorado on a minor-league-only deal. It appears that was enough to convince the Avs to offer the blueliner a two-way deal, which could see him earn an NHL call-up for the first time in his career. Still, Aamodt figures to play the bulk of his games with the Eagles this upcoming season.