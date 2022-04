Aamodt penned a one-year, entry-level contract with Colorado on Tuesday.

Aamodt spent four years at Minnesota State University, including captaining the team to the finals of the Frozen Four this season. Over the course of his collegiate career, the defenseman generated 10 goals and 19 helpers in 123 contests. The undrafted Minnesota native will link up with AHL Colorado for the remainder of this season before his contract kicks in next year.