Trenin was traded along with Graham Sward to Colorado from Nashville on Thursday in exchange for Jeremy Hanzel and a 2025 third-round selection.

Trenin has 10 goals, 14 points, 38 PIM and 171 hits in 60 contests with the Predators in 2023-24. He was averaging 15:04 of ice time this season before the trade, but that workload might decline with the Avalanche. Trenin is likely to serve almost exclusively in a bottom-six capacity.