Trenin had one shot on net, two blocks and two hits over 15:22 of ice time in Tuesday's 6-2 win over Calgary.

Trenin played his second game for Colorado since being acquired from Nashville last week. He saw ice time as a winger on the third line, took some faceoff draws, and was used on the penalty-kill unit. The Avalanche need someone to replace Logan O'Connor (hip) on the third line, but it may not be Trenin long term. Once Zach Parise (lower body) is ready, he figures to skate there, and Trenin could drop to fourth-line center when injured bodies return. The Avs coaching staff appears to trust the 27-year-old and gave him 15 minutes of TOI in first game with the team last Friday. He recorded six hits in his first two games and can be the physical element the team lost when it traded Kurtis MacDermid.