Trenin (undisclosed) will be out Thursday against the Wild, per Corey Masisak of The Denver Post.

Trenin has played 10 games with the Avalanche since being dealt by Nashville, he's recorded two goals and 16 shots on goal. The 27-year-old will likely be slotted into the second or third line when he returns to action. He will be a key depth piece as the Avalanche head into the playoffs.