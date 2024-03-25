Trenin scored a goal on his lone shot in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win against Pittsburgh.

Trenin potted his first in an Avalanche jersey, closing the gap to 4-2. With Colorado buzzing and having just hit the crossbar, Brandon Duhaime's shot caromed of Trenin and under the arm of Alex Nedeljkovic. That tally, late in the second period, spurred a frantic third period in which the Avs scored twice then went on to win in overtime. Trenin, who was acquired from Nashville at the trade deadline, is skating on the fourth line and averaging two fewer minutes of TOI in Colorado.