Avalanche's Yegor Shilov: QMJHL star heads to Colorado

Shilov was the 43rd overall pick by Colorado in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Born in Russia, Shilov played youth hockey on Long Island before joining the USHL. He then made the jump to the QMJHL this past season, leading all rookies in points (82 in 63 games) en route to being named QMJHL Offensive Rookie of the Year. Shilov is a gifted offensive player, creative and crafty with the puck in addition to possessing an excellent wrist shot. His defensive game needs work, but you rarely find players with this type of skill level available outside of Round 1. Shilov recently flipped his college commitment from Boston University to Penn State. He is expected to join the Nittany Lions in the fall of 2027 after one more season in the CHL.