Parise had three shots on net and blocked one shot over 11:24 of ice time in Monday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Rangers.

Parise suited up for the first time since Colorado signed him prior to the break. He skated on the third line -- in terms of TOI -- with Ryan Johansen and Artturi Lehkonen and two SOG during his first shift and drew a holding penalty from Erik Gustafsson. Avs head coach Jared Bednar was pleased with the forward's activity, telling Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now that he was involved right away and looked good after such a long layoff. Parise had not played in an NHL game since the end of the 2022 season.