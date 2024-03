Parise scored a goal on four shots and went plus-2 in Monday's 5-0 win over the Blackhawks.

Parise stretched the Avalanche's lead to 4-0 late in the second period. The winger hasn't produced much sustained offense, but he's been fine in a middle-six role so far with seven points, 28 shots on net, 10 hits and 12 blocked shots over 14 appearances. Parise's fantasy value is limited to deeper formats, though his power-play role adds a little intrigue to his profile.