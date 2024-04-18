Parise said that Thursday's game versus Edmonton will be the last regular-season game in his career, Corey Masisak of The Denver Post reports.

Parise hopes to win a Stanley Cup with the Avalanche to complete his NHL career. The winger inked a deal with Colorado in the middle of the season and had four goals and nine points in 29 contests. Parise played 19 seasons in the NHL and was one of the best players in the NHL while playing for the Islanders in 2008-09 and the following year. He has 433 goals and 455 assists in 1,253 career NHL games.