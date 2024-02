Parise scored a goal on one shot, blocked a shot and delivered two hits over 11:48 of ice time in Thursday's 5-2 loss to Carolina.

Parise potted his first goal as a member of the Avalanche late in the first period to stanch an offensive onslaught by the Hurricanes, who jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the period. This was Parise's third game with Colorado, which coincidentally has lost all three. He's skating on the third line and averaging 11:26 TOI.