L'Heureux (lower body) landed on injured reserve Monday, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.

L'Heureux can still be activated for Wednesday's season opener against the Kings, as his placement on injured reserve is retroactive to Sept. 21. Logan O'Connor (lower body) was also placed on injured reserve Monday, so if neither forward suits up Wednesday, the Avalanche will likely roll with 11 forwards and seven defensemen, per Rawal. L'Heureux will provide Colorado with some grit when he's in the lineup in 2026-27.