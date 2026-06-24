Avalanche's Zachary L'Heureux: Involved in trade

L'Heureux was traded along with Fedor Svechkov to Colorado from Nashville in exchange for Jack Drury, Chase Bradley and a 2029 third-round pick.

L'Heureux had four goals, five points, 21 PIM and 64 hits in 25 regular-season appearances with Nashville in 2025-26. The 23-year-old also had 14 goals, 28 points and 65 PIM in 30 regular-season outings with AHL Milwaukee. Although his physical play has the potential to make him a great source of PIM and hits for your fantasy team, L'Heureux might end up spending a large chunk of 2026-27 as a healthy scratch.