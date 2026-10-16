L'Heureux (upper body) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Penguins, Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports reports.

L'Heureux was a late scratch for Tuesday's game against the Stars, and he'll be unavailable for a third consecutive matchup Friday. Head coach Jared Bednar said Friday that L'Heureux remains day-to-day for now but "could turn to week-to-week," so it's not yet clear whether the 23-year-old will be available for Colorado's upcoming two-game road trip that includes games against the Flyers on Monday and against the Devils on Tuesday.