L'Heureux (lower body) is slated to make his season debut Wednesday against Winnipeg, Aarif Deen of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

L'Heureux was traded to the Avalanche from the Predators in June, but he had to wait to make his team debut due to a lower-body injury he sustained late in training camp. However, he's set to return after missing the first two games of the regular season. Across 25 regular-season appearances with Nashville last year, he recorded four goals, an assist, 64 hits, 21 PIM and 15 blocked shots while averaging 13:23 of ice time.