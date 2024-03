The Avalanche acquired Bardakov and a seventh-round pick from the Devils in exchange for Kurtis MacDermid on Friday.

Bardkov was a seventh-round pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. The 23-year-old forward has six goals, 12 points and 24 PIM in 51 games this season with SKA St. Petersburg of the KHL. It's unlikely that he'll have a meaningful fantasy impact with the Avalanche in the coming years.