Axel Holmstrom: Headed back to Europe
Holmstrom agreed to terms on a two-year contract with HV71 (SHL).
Holmstrom heads back to his native Sweden after just two seasons playing with AHL Grand Rapids. The center was never able to earn a call-up to the NHL, which no doubt factored into his decision. Just 22 years of age, Holmstrom could still find his way back to North America.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...