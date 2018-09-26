Blackhawks' Adam Boqvist: Assigned to juniors
The Blackhawks assigned Boqvist to OHL London on Wednesday.
Boqvist had an impressive training camp, receiving praise from coach Joel Quenneville on multiple occasions while notching two assists in three appearances, but he was always expected to end up in the OHL for the 2018-19 season. He could, however, make the jump straight from juniors to the NHL next year, so he's a player that should be targeted in dynasty formats this season, and a guy to keep an eye on in redraft leagues ahead of the 2019-20 campaign.
