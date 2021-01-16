Boqvist notched an assist in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Lightning.

Boqvist has a helper in each of the Blackhawks' first two games this year, although he also carries a minus-2 rating. The 20-year-old blueliner had 13 points in 41 outings as a rookie last year. A first-round pick from 2018, Boqvist may feature in a top-four role by the end of the campaign, and he's already seeing top-unit power-play time. He's worth a look in deeper fantasy formats for managers that can cover what will likely be an unsightly plus-minus.