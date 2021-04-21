Boqvist (concussion) is in the lineup Wednesday against the Predators, Carter Baum of the Blackhawks' official site reports.

Boqvist's return will bump Nikita Zadorov out of the lineup. The 2018 first-round pick last suited up April 12, but he has subsequently cleared the concussion protocol and will be looking to build on his promising output of 15 points through 32 games played this season.