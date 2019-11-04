Boqvist scored his first career goal and had three shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over Anaheim.

Boqvist crept in from the point and rocketed a one-timer past Anaheim goalie Ryan Miller to open the scoring midway through the first period. The 19-year-old Swede was playing in just his second NHL game after being recalled from AHL Rockford on Halloween. Boqvist, the eighth overall pick in the 2018 draft, logged 15:44 against the Ducks on Sunday and skated on the top defensive pairing with Duncan Keith. Between his role and his pedigree, you should keep an eye on him going forward.