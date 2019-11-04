Blackhawks' Adam Boqvist: Bags first NHL goal
Boqvist scored his first career goal and had three shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over Anaheim.
Boqvist crept in from the point and rocketed a one-timer past Anaheim goalie Ryan Miller to open the scoring midway through the first period. The 19-year-old Swede was playing in just his second NHL game after being recalled from AHL Rockford on Halloween. Boqvist, the eighth overall pick in the 2018 draft, logged 15:44 against the Ducks on Sunday and skated on the top defensive pairing with Duncan Keith. Between his role and his pedigree, you should keep an eye on him going forward.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Adam Boqvist: Summoned to the show•
-
Blackhawks' Adam Boqvist: Heading back to minors•
-
Blackhawks' Adam Boqvist: Pots four goals in OHL playoff action•
-
Blackhawks' Adam Boqvist: Offense NHL ready but defense lacks•
-
Blackhawks' Adam Boqvist: Racking up points in OHL•
-
Blackhawks' Adam Boqvist: Finding groove for OHL London•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.