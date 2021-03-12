Boqvist recorded a pair of power-play assists and three blocked shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Stars.

Boqvist set up Carl Soderberg's deflected goal in the second period. The 20-year-old Boqvist also had a hand in Alex DeBrincat's tally. With 12 points in 17 contests, Boqvist is only one point shy of his rookie-year output, which he needed 41 games to accumulate. The Swede has eight power-play points this year -- that'll help boost his fantasy value even with minimal non-scoring numbers (11 hits, 14 blocked shots).