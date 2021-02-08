Boqvist was activated from the NHL's COVID-19 protocol Monday, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Boqvist missed two weeks and seven games while in the league's protocol. His first chance to re-enter the lineup is Tuesday against the Stars, but he may need more time to ramp up his conditioning. The 20-year-old produced three points through the first six games, so he's worth keeping an eye on as a potential breakout candidate.