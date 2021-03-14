Boqvist scored a goal on two shots in a 4-2 loss to Florida on Saturday.

Boqvist hammered a one-timer from the point that found its way through traffic, closing out the scoring with 1:32 left in the third period. The 20-year-old has picked up five points over his last six games, including a pair of two-assist outings. With 13 points in 18 contests overall, Boqvist has already matched his output from his entire rookie season (41 games).