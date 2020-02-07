According to coach Jeremy Colliton, Boqvist (shoulder) skated on his own Friday and could return to practice as soon as Saturday, Carter Baum of the Blackhawks' official site reports.

This is fantastic news for the Blackhawks, as it appeared Boqvist may be facing an extended absence after suffering a shoulder injury for the second time this season Wednesday against the Bruins. If the 19-year-old rookie is able to practice Saturday, he could be an option against the Jets on Sunday.