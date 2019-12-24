Boqvist (shoulder) left and won't return to Monday's game against the Devils.

Boqvist went to the locker room immediately after taking a hit on his first shift of the game and won't return. The team will roll with five defensemen for the remainder of the game, and look for Dennis Gilbert to be bumped up to the second power-play unit. It's likely the team will provide an update on the status of their star defenseman ahead of Friday's game against the Islanders.