Boqvist suffered a broken right wrist in Tuesday's game versus the Lightning and is out for the season, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

It's a brutal end to the season for Boqvist. He finished the campaign with two goals, 15 points, 39 shots on goal and a minus-7 rating in 35 appearances. It's unclear if the Swede will need surgery to repair the damage. The eighth overall pick from 2018 will hopefully be ready to begin his third NHL campaign when training camp opens in September.