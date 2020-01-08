Boqvist produced an assist in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Flames.

Boqvist saw his shot attempt late in the first period tipped by Dominik Kubalik for the opening tally. The Swedish blueliner has picked up points in his last three games (goal, two helpers). That accounts for half of his six points in 19 contests overall. He's earned time on the top pairing with Duncan Keith, and right now, the 19-year-old is making the most of it.