Boqvist picked up a goal and added an assist in OHL London's 6-3 win over Sarnia on Sunday.

Boqvist is finally starting to find his footing after a slow start to the season for the Knights. He has six goals and eight points in his last five contests after scoring just once in his first 15 games to begin the year. The talented Swede is going to get all the ice time he can handle for his native country at the World Junior Championship later this month.