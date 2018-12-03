Blackhawks' Adam Boqvist: Finding groove for OHL London
Boqvist picked up a goal and added an assist in OHL London's 6-3 win over Sarnia on Sunday.
Boqvist is finally starting to find his footing after a slow start to the season for the Knights. He has six goals and eight points in his last five contests after scoring just once in his first 15 games to begin the year. The talented Swede is going to get all the ice time he can handle for his native country at the World Junior Championship later this month.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...