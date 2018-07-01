Blackhawks' Adam Boqvist: Garners three-year deal with Chicago

Boqvist signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Blackhawks that will take him through the 2020-21 season.

Boqvist was the eighth overall selection in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. A smooth operator in the defensive zone, this kid is only 17 years old, and he'll need plenty of time to refine his game in North America.

Our Latest Stories