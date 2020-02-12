Blackhawks' Adam Boqvist: Gets goal in return
Boqvist (shoulder) scored a goal on two shots and skated 19:15 in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Oilers.
Boqvist returned in a second-pairing role. The Swedish rookie was able to convert on a nifty Patrick Kane feed in the second period. Boqvist is up to eight points and 40 shots through 30 games this season.
