Play

Boqvist (shoulder) scored a goal on two shots and skated 19:15 in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Oilers.

Boqvist returned in a second-pairing role. The Swedish rookie was able to convert on a nifty Patrick Kane feed in the second period. Boqvist is up to eight points and 40 shots through 30 games this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories