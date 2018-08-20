Boqvist will spend training camp with the Blackhawks before joining OHL London for the 2018-19 campaign, Scott Powers of The Athletic Chicago reports.

Boqvist was already expected to play in the OHL this season, instead of his native Sweden, however his inclusion at training camp should jump start his development. Once his junior season is over, Chicago could opt to bring him into the fold for the final few games of the year. Fantasy owners in dynasty formats will want to consider stashing the blueliner as it seems the Hawks are prepared to fast track his transition to the NHL.