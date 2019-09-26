Blackhawks' Adam Boqvist: Heading back to minors
Boqvist was assigned to AHL Rockford after Wednesday's preseason game, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.
The Blackhawks trimmed their roster down by two players Wednesday, sending Boqvist and Aleksi Saarela down to the AHL with just over a week until the start of the NHL campaign.
