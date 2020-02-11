Blackhawks' Adam Boqvist: In action Tuesday
Boqvist (shoulder) will suit up in Tuesday's matchup with Edmonton, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Boqvist returns to action following just one game on the shelf due to his shoulder problem. In 29 games this year, the Swedish defenseman recorded three goals, four helpers and 38 shots while averaging 16:30 of ice time. With the 19-year-old good to go, Nick Seeler will be relegated to the press box Tuesday.
