Boqvist is in the NHL's concussion protocol.

Boqvist logged just 42 seconds of ice time during Monday's win over the Blue Jackets before exiting with a concussion. With Boqvist set to miss time, the Blackhawks added defensemen Nicolas Beaudin and Ian Mitchell to their taxi squad Wednesday. Another update on Boqvist, who's picked up 15 points in 32 games this season, should surface once he's cleared to return to practice.