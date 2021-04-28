Boqvist (wrist) will not return to Tuesday's game versus the Lightning.

Boqvist was hit hard by Erik Cernak along the boards in the second period. After the hit, Boqvist's wrist appeared visibly injured, so it's no surprise the Swede won't finish the contest. The severity of the 20-year-old's injury is unknown, but if it's serious, he may be shut down for the season.