The Blackhawks recalled Boqvist from AHL Rockford on Monday.

The 19-year-old blueliner made his NHL debut and played six games in November, posting a goal and 10 shots on net. The Blackhawks need his depth again, as Duncan Keith (groin) is on IR and Olli Maata is dealing with an illness. Boqvist's first chance to crack the lineup is Tuesday against the Golden Knights.