Blackhawks' Adam Boqvist: Jumps to big club
The Blackhawks recalled Boqvist from AHL Rockford on Monday.
The 19-year-old blueliner made his NHL debut and played six games in November, posting a goal and 10 shots on net. The Blackhawks need his depth again, as Duncan Keith (groin) is on IR and Olli Maata is dealing with an illness. Boqvist's first chance to crack the lineup is Tuesday against the Golden Knights.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Adam Boqvist: Returned to Rockford•
-
Blackhawks' Adam Boqvist: Bags first NHL goal•
-
Blackhawks' Adam Boqvist: Summoned to the show•
-
Blackhawks' Adam Boqvist: Heading back to minors•
-
Blackhawks' Adam Boqvist: Pots four goals in OHL playoff action•
-
Blackhawks' Adam Boqvist: Offense NHL ready but defense lacks•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.