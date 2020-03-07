Blackhawks' Adam Boqvist: Late scratch Friday
Boqvist (undisclosed) left pregame warmups early Friday, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
It's unclear why Boqvist won't participate in Friday's game against the Red Wings. The Swede has recorded five assists and a plus-6 rating in his last three games, which indicates that Boqvist may have picked up an injury. There should be an update on his status prior to Sunday's game against the Blues.
