Blackhawks' Adam Boqvist: Nabs two assists
Boqvist tallied two assists in Tuesday's 8-6 loss to the Red Wings.
The eight overall pick is still making a case to be included on the Opening Night roster, and Thursday's performance certainly won't hurt his chances. However, even if Boqvist is with the big club for the season opener, he'll almost certainly be assigned to OHL London before he hits the 10-game mark to avoid burning a year off his entry-level deal, so there's no reason to target him in redraft leagues at this point.
