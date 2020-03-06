Boqvist collected a pair of assists with two hits and a plus-2 rating Thursday in a 4-3 win over the Oilers.

Boqvist has back-to-back two-assist outings -- and five helpers in his last three games -- after figuring in on second-period goals by Jonathan Toews and Alex DeBrincat. The 19-year-old is an impressive plus-6 in his current three-game stretch and has four goals and nine assists in 40 games on the season.