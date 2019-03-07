Boqvist is second among all OHL defensemen with 19 goals and is one of five league defenders to average more than a point a game (56 points in 50 games).

Boqvist plays with a real swagger to his offensive game. His passing is precise and confident. His shot is like a whip. And his skating is sublime. He was recently named the OHL defenseman of the month for February. But for as much as his offensive game is NHL ready, Boqvist's defensive game has been a struggle. His gap control, stick use and zone coverage have been consistently inconsistent. And he gives up his own-zone position far, far too easily. Those are issues that all young defenders face, so we're not overly concerned. And Boqvist is a quick study. But he needs to get to a point where he can execute in his own zone instinctively and without thinking, just like he does when the puck is on his stick. That could see Boqvist spending another season with the OHL Knights than with the Blackhawks, so temper your expectations.