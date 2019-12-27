Play

Boqvist (shoulder) won't play Friday against the Islanders, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

The Blackhawks have yet to release any details regarding the severity of Boqvist's injury, so for now, the rookie blueliner can be considered day-to-day. Slater Koekkoek will take on a bottom-pairing role until Boqvist is ready to return.

More News
Our Latest Stories