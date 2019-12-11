Boqvist supplied a power-play assist in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Boqvist found Alex Nylander, who set up Dominik Kubalik for a late tally to break up Marc-Andre Fleury's shutout bid. Boqvist has two points in his first seven career games. The 19-year-old defenseman should stay in the lineup as the Blackhawks battle injuries along the blue line -- Calvin de Haan (shoulder) and Duncan Keith (groin) are both unavailable currently.