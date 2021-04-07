Boqvist recorded an assist and two hits in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Stars.

Boqvist earned the secondary helper on Dominik Kubalik's second-period tally. The assist was Boqvist's second point in his last 11 contests. The Swede still plays a sizable role for the Blackhawks defensively. He's up to 15 points, 30 shots on net, 26 blocked shots, 25 hits and a minus-7 rating in 29 appearances overall.