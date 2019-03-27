Blackhawks' Adam Boqvist: Pots four goals in OHL playoff action
Boqvist scored four goals in OHL London's 6-3 Game 3 victory over Windsor on Tuesday.
Boqvist and the Knights now have a commanding 3-0 lead in the series. While the 2018 eighth-overall selection had a solid first season in North America (20 goals, 60 points in 54 games), he wasn't the dominant force that many expected him to be for London. With both Duncan Keith and Brent Seabrook getting up there in age, the Blackhawks need Boqvist to fill a significant role for their NHL club sooner rather than later. He is going to get a long look in training camp this coming fall.
