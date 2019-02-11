Blackhawks' Adam Boqvist: Racking up points in OHL
Boqvist picked up a goal and two assists in OHL London's 6-3 loss to Sault Ste. Marie on Sunday.
Boqvist's up-and-down season continues. He is averaging more than a point per game (14 goals, 43 points in 39 contests) for the Knights and he is generating plenty of offense from the back end (111 shots on goal), but Boqvist hasn't been the dominant force that many expected in his first OHL campaign. He also struggles to defend at times. The talented Swede is nearly NHL ready from an offensive standpoint, but his play in his own zone needs refinement. He figures to get a long look in training camp this coming fall despite his shortcomings.
